Tulowitzki insists he will return as Jays shortstop in 2019

FILE - In this Thursday, April 6, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki gets Tampa Bay Rays’ Evan Longoria out at second and relays the throw to first in time to turn a double play on Brad Miller during the fourth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla. Troy Tulowitzki insists he wants to regain his job as everyday shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays next season, even though the five-time All-Star has not played in more than a year. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo