Vikings acquire center Brett Jones in trade with Giants

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, New York Giants center Brett Jones (69) works at the line of scrimmage during the team’s NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Minnesota Vikings have acquired Jones in a trade with the Giants for a 2019 draft pick. The Vikings announced the deal, contingent on Jones passing a physical exam, on Sunday, Aug. 25. The news came hours after coach Mike Zimmer said center Pat Elflein would not return to practice this week, the second-year starter still rehabilitating from offseason surgeries on his ankle and shoulder. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo