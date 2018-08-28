No-holds Bars when No. 14 Michigan visits No. 12 Notre Dame

In this photo taken April 21, 2018, Notre Dame’s Alex Bars (71) competes with teammate Kurt Hinish (41) during the Blue-Gold Spring college football game in South Bend, Ind. Blake Bars walks every day to law school past the house that Rockne built, where on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, his former team, No. 14 Michigan, will visit No. 12 Notre Dame to kick off their seasons. At night, he heads to his off-campus apartment where his roommate is younger brother, Alex _ the starting left guard for the Fighting Irish. South Bend Tribune via AP Robert Franklin