Ohio State: Meyer met with team after suspension announced

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer makes a statement during a news conference in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer’s current suspension and previous paid leave have restricted him from talking football with his staff and athletes during August with one exception _ a team meeting the day after the suspension was announced. Emails from the senior vice president for human resources show Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were allowed to meet with the players and coaches last Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Paul Vernon, File AP Photo