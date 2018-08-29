Bismarck signs contract for 2019 Babe Ruth World Series

The Babe Ruth World Series for 13- to 15-year-olds is set to come to Bismarck.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the event became official Tuesday when the Babe Ruth Baseball Inc. national commissioner Robert Faherty came to town to sign a contract for next year's tournament, which will be held Aug. 8-15.
The tourney will begin with pool play and will be narrowed down to a single-elimination bracket to determine a champion. Bismarck will have a team in the field as the host city.
Faherty calls Bismarck's newly-remodeled Municipal Ballpark a "first-class baseball field" and says it was an important factor in deciding the site.
It will be the first time Bismarck has hosted a Babe Ruth World Series.
