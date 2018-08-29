Albert Pujols likely out for season after left knee surgery

FILE - In this Monday, June 4, 2018 file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols hits an RBI single to score Mike Trout against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. os Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. The Angels announced Pujols’ arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo