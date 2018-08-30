Dortmund looking for Alcacer’s goals to put it in contention

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 file photo Barcelona’s Paco Alcacer takes the ball after his side’s second goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sporting CP at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Borussia Dortmund fans are hoping new signing Paco Alcacer can emulate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and fire the side back into Bundesliga contention. Alcacer joined on loan from Barcelona on Tuesday, with Dortmund securing an option to sign the Spanish striker to a four-year deal at the end of the season. Manu Fernandez, file AP Photo