No. 7 Oklahoma wary of Florida Atlantic RB Singletary

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson runs for his second touchdown of the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in Pasadena, Calif. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley believes Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary will be one of the nation’s best running backs this season. Oklahoma counters with its own elite back in Rodney Anderson. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo