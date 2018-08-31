No. 1 Alabama opens title defense against Louisville

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks around the field before an NCAA college football practice, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban had to recruit six assistant coaches during the offseason while elevating two others to coordinator positions. He landed a group he’s hoping will help the top-ranked Crimson Tide contend for not only more championships but more of the nation’s top prospects. Butch Dill, File AP Photo