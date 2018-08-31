Michigan State’s Felton Davis III (18) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Utah State’s Gaje Ferguson (23) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.
Michigan State’s Felton Davis III (18) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Utah State’s Gaje Ferguson (23) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis AP Photo
Sports

No. 11 Michigan State rallies to beat Utah State 38-31

The Associated Press

August 31, 2018 10:47 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Connor Heyward scored his second touchdown with 2 minutes left to put No. 11 Michigan State ahead and the Spartans held on to beat Utah State 38-31 on Friday night.

The Spartans trailed until the second quarter, built a 13-point lead late in the third and fell behind late in the opener for both teams.

Darwin Thompson put the Aggies ahead with a 1-yard run, his second go-ahead score of the game, with 5:05 remaining. Their defense couldn't make one more stop to beat the highest-ranked team in school history, surpassing the victory over No. 18 BYU in 2014.

Utah State did have one more chance to send the game to overtime — or possibly pull off the upset — but Joe Bachie tipped and intercepted a pass at midfield with 1:15 remaining.

Michigan State's Brian Lewerke was 23 of 33 for 287 yards with two TDs, an interception and a fumble.

Jordan Love completed 29 of 44 passes for 319 yards with two interceptions.

Heyward scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter and a 17-yard run in the third. He is the son of the late Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, an NFL running back from 1988-1998. The sophomore ran for 436 yards and did not score last season.

