Mr. Smith goes to Washington as Redskins’ undisputed leader

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambles during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Landover, Md. Alex Smith is everything Kirk Cousins couldn’t be enough of for the Washington Redskins. He’s an established, veteran NFL quarterback who signed on long term and is already being called by teammates the kind of leader they needed. Nick Wass, File AP Photo