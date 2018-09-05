Falcons present tough test for Super Bowl champion Eagles

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, and head coach Doug Pederson celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Before the Eagles begin their quest for a repeat, they’ll have one more celebration when the first Super Bowl banner in franchise history is unveiled in front of a sellout crowd that waited forever to witness the moment. “It’s going to be a great night,” Pederson said. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo