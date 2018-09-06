Parents, volunteers prep football field for home games so coaches can focus on team

A group of parents and volunteers at St. Anne-Pacelli School in Columbus has a unique way of showing school pride while helping the football team prepare for Friday night home football games.
Several Viking Volunteers spend Wednesday evenings prior to home games striping and marking Deimel Field, and painting the school’s distinctive red “V” logo at midfield. Volunteer Marc Spano said when he started striping the field several coaches did this work themselves. Now, coaches can focus on the team as he and other volunteers focus on the field.
Volunteers begin on one end of the field as the team practices on the other. It’s time efficient, and a visible way to show their support.
“We’re out here while the football players are here and they see what we’re doing, they see the participation from the parents,” Spano said. “It’s a great way to show them that we’re proud of our school and proud of them.”
St. Anne-Pacelli hosts Marion County at 7:30 p.m. at the school’s Deimel Field.
Comments