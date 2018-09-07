Pro fighter, coach offer advice and life lessons from the “sweet science” to aspiring boxers

Amateur boxers in town for the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier got some valuable advice from pro fighter Money Powell IV and his coach Jason Jones during a Friday press conference that applies in and out of the ring. Listen and learn.
Sugar Bert Boxing Qualifier takes the ring at Columbus Trade Center

By Mike Haskey

mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

September 07, 2018 05:36 PM

Hundreds of amateur boxers are in Columbus to lace up the gloves and take the ring this weekend for one last opportunity to qualify for a shot at a national championship this November in Florida.

Competition at the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier begins Saturday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus. The event is the final qualifier for the 3rd Annual Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Championship, a USA Boxing sanctioned competition in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 16-18.

Competitors began arriving Friday for qualifying and weigh-ins as workers were assembling a boxing ring in the Trade Center’s South Hall. The tournament is double elimination for the fighters, who compete in various weight divisions. Doors open to the public at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with bouts scheduled to start at 1 p.m. General admission tickets for the tournament start at $10 for children ages 4-8 and $15 for adults. You can learn more at www.sugarbertboxing.com or call (770) 833-7888.

