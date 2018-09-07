Sugar Bert Boxing Qualifier takes the ring at Columbus Trade Center

Hundreds of amateur boxers are in Columbus to lace up the gloves and take the ring this weekend for one last opportunity to qualify for a shot at a national championship this November in Florida.
Competition at the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier begins Saturday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus. The event is the final qualifier for the 3rd Annual Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Championship, a USA Boxing sanctioned competition in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 16-18.
Competitors began arriving Friday for qualifying and weigh-ins as workers were assembling a boxing ring in the Trade Center’s South Hall. The tournament is double elimination for the fighters, who compete in various weight divisions. Doors open to the public at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with bouts scheduled to start at 1 p.m. General admission tickets for the tournament start at $10 for children ages 4-8 and $15 for adults. You can learn more at www.sugarbertboxing.com or call (770) 833-7888.
