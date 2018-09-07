Pro fighter, coach offer advice and life lessons from the “sweet science” to aspiring boxers
Amateur boxers in town for the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier got some valuable advice from pro fighter Money Powell IV and his coach Jason Jones during a Friday press conference that applies in and out of the ring. Listen and learn.
Before each home football game at St. Anne-Pacelli's Deimel Field, hard working parents and volunteers mark, stripe, and prepare the football field for Friday's game. Here's a look at their preparations for this week's game against Marion County.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
It's the second week of high school football games for Georgia teams and most Alabama teams begin their regular season games this week. In Columbus, Hardaway faces Kendrick Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium. Here's a quick preview of the schedule.
A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium seats 15,000 people and through the years has hosted thousands of sporting events, including the Auburn-Georgia football games from 1916-1958. Here are a few photos from the Ledger-Enquirer's archives of the stadium.
The 2018 high school football season kicks off this week for many area teams. Here's a quick look at some of the pairings, game times, locations, how we’re getting high school football scores this year, and how you can help.
Columbus' 24-year-old South Commons softball complex is showing the wear and tear of age, and the Columbus Sports Council is now pitching the need to improve the facility to continue attracting events and the dollars they bring to the community.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.