Rams finally get Donald, Suh together on tantalizing defense

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) cheers on the crowd during the first half of the team’sNFL football wild-card playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons in Los Angeles. Donald, Ndamukong Suh and fellow starting defensive lineman Michael Brockers are together in practice for the first time this week while the Rams prepare for their season-opening trip to Oakland on Monday night. New Rams cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib also are eager to get on the field after barely playing in the preseason to see if this defense can live up to its enormous potential. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo