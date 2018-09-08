Aaron Hernandez’s former home for sale of $1.6M

FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, two members of the Massachusetts State Police walk toward the front door of the home of New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough, Mass. The Massachusetts home that once belonged to former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is back on the market for $1.6 million. Current owner Arif Khan bought it from Hernandez’s estate for $1 million and made about $100,000 in renovations. Hernandez bought the home in 2012 for $1.3 million. Erika Niedowski, File AP Photo