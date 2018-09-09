Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor determined to take care of ball

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo,Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown as Western Kentucky linebacker Masai Whyte (25) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis. New Mexico is visiting Camp Randall for No. 5 Wisconsin’s next early-season nonconference tune-up game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Andy Manis, File AP Photo