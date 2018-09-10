AP Interview: Haslem reveals why he chose to return to Heat

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem chats before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Miami. Udonis Haslem is barely given the chance to play anymore, and the Miami Heat wanted him back anyway. That’s how much they value his presence. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Haslem and the Heat have agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract that will keep him with his hometown team for a 16th season. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed, though that last detail is now merely a formality. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo