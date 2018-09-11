Maryland finds way to win during decidedly ‘unique’ season

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada, center, gestures in the final moments of an NCAA college football game against Texas, in Landover, Md. Making the best of a bad situation, Maryland is unbeaten after two games and garnering votes in the Top 25 poll while playing for fallen teammate Jordan McNair and without head coach DJ Durkin. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo