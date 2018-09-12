Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws against the New York Yankees in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws against the New York Yankees in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone AP Photo
Sports

Yankees hitless through 7 innings against Twins’ Odorizzi

The Associated Press

September 12, 2018 10:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi is working on a no-hitter through seven innings against the New York Yankees.

Odorizzi has struck out four, walked two and thrown 109 pitches Wednesday night.

New York has only advanced one runner past first base. Gary Sanchez stole second after his fifth-inning walk.

Odorizzi is in his first season with the Twins after pitching for Tampa Bay the past five years. The 28-year-old righty entered 5-10 with a 4.57 ERA.

The Twins lead 1-0 on Ehire Adrianza's RBI double in the sixth off Yankees starter Luis Severino.

