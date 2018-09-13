Gonzalez, Reed, Fletcher, Bailey 1st-year HOF nominees

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2013, file photo, Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) moves the ball after a catch as New York Jets cornerback Darrin Walls (30) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher are first-year eligible players among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. David Goldman, File AP Photo