Sapporo expected to drop out of 2026 Winter Olympic bid race

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1972, file photo, members of Japan’s self-defense ground forces raise Olympic Flags in Sapporo at Makomanai speed skating stadium in a rehearsal of ceremony at the official opening of Winter Olympic. The Japanese city of Sapporo is expected to withdraw from bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This would leave four candidates as the International Olympic Committee finds it increasingly difficult to find hosts, particularly for the Winter Olympics. The IOC will name the winning bidder a year from now. The four remaining are: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; Turin, Milan, and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy; Erzurum, Turkey. (AP Photo, File) AP