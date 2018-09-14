Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after winning the second set as he plays against Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after winning the second set as he plays against Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Darko Bandic AP Photo
Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after winning the second set as he plays against Steve Johnson of the United States during a Davis Cup semifinal singles tennis match between Croatia and the United States in Zadar, Croatia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Darko Bandic AP Photo

Sports

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

September 14, 2018 09:42 AM

ZADAR, Croatia

Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner that drew bows from the crowd en route to giving Croatia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals Friday.

Early in the third set of a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson, Coric ran down a lob from Johnson and replied with a shot known as a "tweener" that flew over the head of his 6-foot-2 (1.88-meter) opponent and landed within inches of the baseline.

The 21-year-old Coric, considered one of the top up-and-coming players in the game, said he had never before even come close to landing such a shot.

"I normally go somehow around my back," he said. "But I just felt that I can do it. It was not such an important point, so I just did it. Honestly I never do it in practice as well, so I don't know how it was that good, to be honest. It was really luck.

"I did mean it (to be a lob) but I thought I'm going to miss by a lot," Coric added. "But I made it."

Moments earlier, the 18th-ranked Coric had landed a delicate forehand drop-shot winner to close out a close second-set tiebreak.

"He came up with some good stuff today," Johnson said.

Sixth-ranked Marin Cilic was next facing Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe in the second singles match of the best-of-five series on an outdoor clay court along the Dalmatian coast.

The winner will meet either France or Spain in the final.

  Comments  