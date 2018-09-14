Colorado St-Florida ‘Buyout Bowl’ suddenly unpredictable

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Florida head coach Jim McElwain, right, walks the sidelines during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. The “Buyout Bowl” was expected to be a blowout, until last week. Colorado State rallied to upset Arkansas. Florida loss to Kentucky. Now, not even former Rams and Gators coach Jim McElwain could accurately predict what will happen in the Swamp. Regardless, the one-off game is a seemingly awkward affair, an expensive reminder of McElwain’s success at Colorado State and his failure at Florida. John Raoux, File AP Photo