Brazil great Ronaldo watches his Valladolid team lose again

FILE - In this June 30, 2018 file photo, Brazil’s former player Ronaldo watches a match between France and Argentina, at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia. Former Brazil striker Ronaldo is taking over recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid. Ronaldo announced Monday, Sept. 3 he has become the majority stakeholder in the small club from northern Spain. The former star says he hopes to bring his soccer expertise to help the club improve and be successful in the top tier of the Spanish league. Sergei Grits, File AP Photo