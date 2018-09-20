No. 17 TCU going for 5th straight win over Texas in Big 12

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, TCU running back Darius Anderson (6) runs for a touchdown as Texas defenders Malcolm Roach (32) and DeShon Elliott (4) pursue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 24-7. The teams play again this week. The Longhorns are coming off a big win at home over No. 22 Southern Cal, and will be looking to take down another ranked team in Austin. TCU is trying to do something it has never done in the series that dates back to 1897. The Horned Frogs are going for their fifth win in a row against Texas. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo