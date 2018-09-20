Bucs ready to showcase potent offense against Steelers

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa, Fla. So much for struggling without Jameis Winston. Ryan Fitzpatrick and a talented collection of playmakers that include DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin, the Bucs (2-0) are off to their best start in eight years and have the NFL’s top-ranked offense. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo