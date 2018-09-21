Week 4 preview: Saban-Fisher redux in SEC; Ducks face test

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field before the start of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. For the second straight year, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher will meet in a mentor-mentee matchup. All signs point toward Saban teaching him another lesson when top-ranked Alabama hosts 22nd-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday. Butch Dill, File AP Photo