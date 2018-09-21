No. 19 Michigan opens Big Ten slate against winless Nebraska

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh during the second half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Traditional Big Ten powers Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State have lost out-of-conference games. Slow starts, however, doesn’t mean the conference is out of the national title hunt. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo