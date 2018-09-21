Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns the ball to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament quarter final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns the ball to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament quarter final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Dmitry Lovetsky AP Photo
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland returns the ball to Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the St. Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament quarter final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Dmitry Lovetsky AP Photo

Sports

Thiem, Wawrinka reach St. Petersburg semifinals

The Associated Press

September 21, 2018 03:38 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and fit-again Stan Wawrinka won their quarterfinal matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

Austrian player Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, firing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory.

His reward is a semifinal with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who won 7-6 (0), 6-3 against Marco Cecchinato.

Experienced Swiss Wawrinka, aiming for his first title since sustaining a severe knee injury last year, next plays Martin Klizan of Slovakia after beating last year's St. Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  Comments  