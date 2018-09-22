Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 1997, file photo, United States Ryder Cup team player Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods, right, high-five after Mickelson’s ball went in and out the hole on sixth during practice at the Valderrama golf course in southern Spain. In his 25 years of playing the Ryder Cup, Mickelson has had 55 teammates and 15 playing partners. Laurent Rebours, File AP Photo