Senegal, Nigeria end Africa’s drought at Women’s World Cup

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh’s Yacine Diop (12) , left, maintains control of a rebound as Florida State’s Nicole Ekhomu (12) reaches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh. It was a historic day for African teams in the Women’s Basketball World Cup. Senegal became the first African country to win a pool game, beating Latvia 70-69 on Sunday. Hours later, Nigeria followed suit, getting its first win ever in the tournament. Both teams have benefited from having players that went to U.S. colleges on them. Senegal guard Diop is a graduate transfer at Louisville this season. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo