Giants, Bills, Seahawks, Lions fans are breathing easier

In this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, photo, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. Fans are breathing easier in New Jersey and Seattle, and taking in some rarefied air in Western New York. That’s what happens when your hapless, helpless and hopeless football teams suddenly turn nasty, effective and victorious. Eric Christian Smith AP Photo