NBA teams ready to hold their annual pre-camp media days

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The NBA offseason is over. Media day - the day where most of the league’s 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, around the league. James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Phil Long, File AP Photo