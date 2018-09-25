As training camps open, here’s 10 NBA stories worth noting

FILE - In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler plays against the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first round playoff series in Minneapolis. With Butler’s trade demand swirling like a dark cloud around coach Tom Thibodeau, newly minted super-max player Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves arrive for training camp. Jim Mone, File AP Photo