Spain discovers next midfield talent in Pablo Fornals

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Villarreal’s Pablo Fornals, center, is challenged by Slavia Praha’s Tomas Soucek, right, and Jakub Hromada during the Europa League group A soccer match between Villarreal and Slavia Prague at the Eden stadium in Prague, Czech Republic. Spanish football has found its next great midfielder in the making. Pablo Fornals scored one of the goals of the season in the Spanish league on Wednesday Sept. 26, 2018, when he used one touch of his right boot to score from about 45 meters (50yards) and put Vilarreal on its way to a 3-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo