Bucs, Bears in 1st place? Who would have thunk it?

FILE - At left, in a June 12, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts’ Adam Vinatieri (4) smiles at the NFL football team’s training camp, in Indianapolis. At right, in a Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, former New Orleans Saints kicker and Hall of Fame enshrinee Morten Andersen walks on the field before an NFL football game in New Orleans. Vinatieri needs one field goal to break Morten Andersen’s NFL record (565). File AP Photo