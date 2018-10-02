Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 file photo Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to a spectator he injured when his ball hit her on the 6th hole during his fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France. Ryder Cup organizers say they are alarmed by the news that a spectator hit by a Brooks Koepka’s tee shot at the Ryder Cup says she has lost sight in her right eye. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File Francois Mori AP