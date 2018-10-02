Columbus skaters sharpen blades, hone skills for regional championships in Florida

The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
