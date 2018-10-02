Columbus skaters sharpen blades, hone skills for regional championships in Florida
The Columbus Figure Skating Academy is sending three skaters to compete in the 2019 South Atlantic Regional Figure Skating Championship. The event is Oct. 4-7 in Coral Springs, FL. Meet the three and their coach Robbie Przepioski in this short video.
Brookstone hosts rival Pacelli Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for bragging rights and the chance to hold onto the Broocelli jug for another year. The football game is one of many featuring teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. Here's a peek at the schedule.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
This week's slate of high school football games has Columbus hosting Carver at Kinnett Stadium, the Central High Red Devils traveling to Opelika to face the Bulldogs, and many more. Here's your preview for Friday, Sept. 21 games for local teams.
Here are some of the subtle, and not so subtle ways, that professional baseball players debate with the home plate umpire during a game. Baseball writer Lee Judge shows some examples of the debate at the plate.
Carver football coach Corey Joyner faces his former team Dougherty County this week. The kickoff at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium is set for September 14, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Here are this week's matchups for local high school football teams.
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
Construction of new athletic facilities at Jordan High School continues, with officials hoping for the project to be completed in December. The LED sports lighting is up, towering over the athletic fields and a new track.
Amateur boxers in town for the Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier got some valuable advice from pro fighter Money Powell IV and his coach Jason Jones during a Friday press conference that applies in and out of the ring. Listen and learn.
Before each home football game at St. Anne-Pacelli's Deimel Field, hard working parents and volunteers mark, stripe, and prepare the football field for Friday's game. Here's a look at their preparations for this week's game against Marion County.
This week's slate of high school football games features a Friday night "Backyard Brawl" between Central-Phenix City and Smiths Station. It's the first time since 2005 both teams are undefeated. Here are the other are matchups.
There's a full slate of high school football games going into the Labor Day weekend, including a Thursday matchup between the Columbus High Blue Devils and Troup County Tigers at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Ga. at 7 p.m. Here are this week's games.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.