Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence showing he’s no 1-year wonder

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) celebrates sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Lawrence is leading the NFL in sacks early in the season for the second straight year. Playing on the franchise tag after finishing tied for second in sacks a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys defensive end is working toward an even bigger payday. Ron Jenkins, FIle AP Photo