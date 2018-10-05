Improving Arkansas faces tough task against No. 1 Bama

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 1 Alabama has one of the SEC’s most talented collection of receivers, and the Crimson Tide is spreading it around among Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Butch Dill, File AP Photo