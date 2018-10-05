Oklahoma and Texas both ranked adds to prefect fair setting

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs for a 2-yard touchdown against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger has thrown for at least 200 yards and a touchdown in the first five games, becoming just the fourth Texas quarterback to do that--and the first in a decade. Texas plays Oklahoma this week. Eric Gay, File AP Photo