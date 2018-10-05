Colorado ranked but still acting like overlooked underdog

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, Colorado quarterback Steven Montez runs for a touchdown against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Boulder, Colo. The Buffaloes (4-0, 1-0) host Arizona State (3-2, 1-0) Saturday with the chance to prove their best start in 20 years isn’t a product of an early-season schedule that turned softer than anyone imagined. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo