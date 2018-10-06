Price, Red Sox look to increase series lead over Yankees

New York Yankees (100-62, second in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East)
Boston; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka Red Sox: David Price
ALDS: Red Sox lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: New York has enjoyed an offensive surge from Giancarlo Stanton as of late. He's batting .500 with six hits and two home runs in the past week. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this season, Mookie Betts' mark of .346 leads the team. New York's lineup has 206 home runs this year, Stanton paces them with 38 homers. In Friday's game, the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 5-4. Chris Sale got the win for Boston.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar has 169 hits for the Yankees this season. He’s batting .297 on the year. Neil Walker has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .609 over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez has 109 runs and 127 RBIs for the Red Sox this season. Rafael Devers has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .632 over his past 10 games for Boston.
