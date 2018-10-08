Yankees host the Red Sox in ALDS Game 3

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. New York Yankees (100-62, second in AL East)
New York; Monday, 7:40 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi Yankees: Luis Severino
ALDS: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees and Red Sox are tied 1-1 in the ALDS, the winner will take a 2-1 lead in the series. J.D. Martinez has been a tough out over the past week. He's batting .455 with five hits and two home runs for Boston over the past seven days. New York's lineup has 266 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 38 homers. Boston has a collective .268 batting average on the year, led by Mookie Betts' .346 mark. In their last meeting on Saturday, Masahiro Tanaka earned the win in a 6-2 victory for the Yankees.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi is batting .290 with a .365 on-base percentage and .465 slugging percentage in 148 games this season for the Red Sox. Brock Holt has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .714 over his past 10 games for Boston. Miguel Andujar has 82 runs and 92 RBIs for the Yankees this year. Aaron Judge has four home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .794 over his past 10 games for New York.
RED SOX INJURIES: The Boston Red Sox placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation on Saturday.
