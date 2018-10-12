Texas A&M, South Carolina QBs look to take steps forward

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) attempts a pass against Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp says Bentley is expected to start against No. 22 Texas A&M after missing last week’s game with a left knee injury. Muschamp says Bentley has practiced well and unless there’s a setback will go against the Aggies on Saturday. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo