Chris Sale and Red Sox prepare for Houston Astros in Game 1

Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East)
Boston; Saturday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Justin Verlander (16-9, 2.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 290 strikeouts in regular season) Red Sox: Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 237 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: Brock Holt has been as good as it gets for Boston in the playoffs. He batted .667 with four hits and a home run in the ALDS versus the Yankees. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this season, Mookie Betts' mark of .346 paces the team. The Astros are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Houston gives up 1.9 runs per game when Verlander starts. J.D. Martinez helped the Red Sox earn a 6-5 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 9. He went 1-for-4 with four RBIs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 31 home runs and 103 RBIs on the year for the Astros. George Springer has five home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .718 over his past 10 games for Houston. J.D. Martinez is hitting .329 with 186 hits and 42 home runs in 149 games this year for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .649 over his past 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .244 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs. Red Sox: 5-5, .294 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs.
