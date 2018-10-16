Houston, Boston tied 1-1 heading into ALCS Game 3

Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East) vs. Houston Astros (103-59, first in AL West)
Houston; Tuesday, 5:09 p.m. Eastern
ALCS: Series tied 1-1
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 101 strikeouts in regular season) Astros: Dallas Keuchel (12-11, 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 153 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Boston are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALCS. Houston has George Springer to thank for a chunk of the team's offensive production over the last week. He's batting .429 with six hits and two home runs in that span. The Red Sox have gone 5-6 in games started by Eovaldi. Houston gives up 2.7 runs per game when Keuchel starts. Boston is hitting .268 as a team this season, Mookie Betts' mark of .346 paces the team. In their last meeting on Sunday, Matt Barnes earned the win in a 7-5 victory for the Red Sox.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has 42 home runs and 127 RBIs in 149 games for the Red Sox. Brock Holt has three home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .789 over his past 10 games for Boston. Alex Bregman has 31 home runs and 103 RBIs on the season for the Astros. Marwin Gonzalez has 12 hits and is batting .308 over his past 10 games for Houston.
