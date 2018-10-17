Deep in heart of Texas is heart of Formula 1 in US

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, steers his car during the second practice session for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. Once there, its red-white-and-blue racing stripes announce a racetrack that has been become the heart and soul of Formula One in the U.S. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo